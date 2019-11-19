CALGARY – A snowfall warning from Environment Canada remains in effect for Calgary and surrounding areas, as snow and reduced visibility inhibits the ability of drivers to navigate roads during the Tuesday morning commute.

The weather agency issued a statement late Monday evening projecting anywhere from 10 to 15 centimetres of snow as a low pressure moved into Alberta, beginning in the southwestern part of the province and tracking eastward.

Drivers may encounter slippery on and off ramps, hills, bridge decks and intersections where wet snow has frozen over into black ice.

Calgary police tell CTV News that drivers should give themselves plenty of extra time, drive to the road conditions and give more stopping space in between vehicles.

City crews were already out early Tuesday morning to help deal with this latest blast of wintry weather. A pickle mixture was laid down in advance of the snowfall and plows could be seen clearing snow off major priority one routes.

Meanwhile, conditions on area highways outside of the city are less than ideal.

According to Alberta 511, a stretch of Highway 22, just north of Cochrane, is covered in snow and ice. Both Highway 1 and Highway 8 west of Calgary are also partly covered in snow.

Some drivers have also reported low visibility on some highways and certain stretches where it can be tough to see the lanes.

Environment Canada expects the snow to taper off by Wednesday morning.

