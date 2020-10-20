CALGARY -- Overnight snowfall is making for some slippery conditions on Calgary roads Tuesday morning.

Drivers are advised to use caution as several main routes are clear of snow, but remain wet and conditions are ideal for developing black ice.

Some of the main trouble spots include icy intersections, off-ramps and bridge decks where police say extra care is necessary.

Residential areas are mainly covered in snow and are particularly icy.

The city has all of its sanders, graders and plows at the ready as teams operate on three separate overlapping nine-hour shifts.

Road crews will focus on Priority 1 routes first like Glenmore Trail and Crowchild Trail, before moving onto secondary streets like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive.

Crews are also working to remove snow and ice from city-maintained sidewalks, stairs, ramps, pathways and cycle tracks. Pedestrians are advised to be careful while walking in these areas as some sections can be quite slippery.

Outside of the city, conditions are quite treacherous in some areas where blowing snow and ice are factors as of Tuesday morning.

According to Alberta 511, the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary towards Banff is partly covered in snow and visibility is at a premium in some areas.

Drivers are also advised to be extra careful on Highway 22 from Cochrane to Cremona as it’s very icy along that stretch.

Other snow and ice covered spots include:

Highway 22 between Priddis and Black Diamond

Highway 2A from De Winton to Okotoks

Highway 2 from Okotoks to Nanton

For the latest on road conditions in Calgary, follow YYC Transportation on Twitter or check the CTV Calgary Traffic Page HERE.

For updates on highway conditions, follow 511 Alberta on Twitter, visit AMA Roads Reports and the DriveBC sites.

For more information on the city’s snow removal process, click HERE.