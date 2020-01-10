CALGARY -- The driver of a pickup truck was able to walk away after his vehicle lost control and rolled over on an icy Calgary road Friday.

The man was driving along 16 Avenue Friday when he says his truck hit a patch of ice and lost control.

He tells CTV News he wasn't going too fast but couldn't stop and ended up crashing into the barrier.

The impact flipped his truck over, causing significant damage as a result.

Luckily, he wasn't hurt, but says his vehicle will likely be written off.