Slippery city streets result in hundreds of fender benders

Calgary police say they responded to 289 collisions between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday as snowfall combined with low temperatures to create slippery streets Calgary police say they responded to 289 collisions between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday as snowfall combined with low temperatures to create slippery streets

