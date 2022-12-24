Slippery city streets result in hundreds of fender benders

City crews were out clearing Priority 2 routes late Friday, but it wasn’t in time to prevent a few hundred fender benders on Calgary's slick, slippery streets.

That's after a dump of snow that left many streets icy slick in the cold.

Police said between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, they responded to 289 collisions, 13 of which resulted in injuries.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

Priority 2 routes includes major traffic arteries such as Kensington Road and Acadia Drive.

By Saturday at 1 p.m., temperatures had risen to -11 C, with the forecast to reach close to zero by the end of the day.