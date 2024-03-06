CALGARY
    • Slippery conditions cause chaos on Calgary roads

    Calgary traffic cameras show the scenes on Glenmore Trail and 14th Street (left) and Stoney Trail and Harvest Hills Boulevard (right) on the morning of March 6, 2024. (Source: City of Calgary) Calgary traffic cameras show the scenes on Glenmore Trail and 14th Street (left) and Stoney Trail and Harvest Hills Boulevard (right) on the morning of March 6, 2024. (Source: City of Calgary)
    Cold conditions and a new dusting of snow led to deceptively slippery roads on Wednesday morning.

    Calgary police say from midnight to 8 a.m. they responded to 52 collisions.

    Of those, four were hit-and-runs, nine had injuries and 39 were minor without injuries.

    Emergency crews on the scene of a collision at Stoney Trail and Deerfoot Trail S.E. on March 6, 2024. (Source: City of Calgary)

    City of Calgary spokesperson Chris McGeachy said the city is working to clear major roadways.

    “Crews are currently out on Priority 1 routes this morning and will be focused on those routes for the first 18 hours after snowfall ends,” McGeachy said.

    “We are currently applying pickle mixture, salt and sand to the road, and reminding Calgarians to drive to conditions.”

    Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail were particularly slippery on Wednesday morning’s commute.

    Calgary streets will continue to be slippery this week with a freeze-thaw cycle.

    Daytime temperatures are forecast to be above the freezing mark, with overnight temperatures below the freezing mark.

