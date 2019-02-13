Roads and highways around Calgary remain slippery in sections and motorists are being reminded to drive to the conditions.

A number of crashes have been reported across the city and the icy conditions are making for a slow commute.

A woman was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning after an SUV rolled near Deerfoot Trail and 17th Avenue S.E.

Police say there were four occupants in the vehicle. Three sustained minor injuries in the crash and a fourth was taken to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and to maintain a safe distance between vehicles, slow down and to accelerate and brake slowly on ramps and through intersections.

WEATHER AND ROAD RESOURCES

For updated information regarding weather warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts.

For the latest on road conditions in Calgary, follow YYC Transportation on twitter or check the CTV Calgary Traffic Page HERE.

For updates on highway conditions, follow 511 Alberta on twitter, visit AMA Roads Reports and the DriveBC sites.

Download the CTV Calgary Sky Watch Weather App for real-time weather forecasts and video updates on conditions HERE.

For more information on the city’s snow removal process, click HERE.