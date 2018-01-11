Another blanket of snow has created slippery conditions on area roads and CTrain service was temporarily disrupted after a couple of crashes along the CTrain line on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to 1st street and 7th Avenue S.E. at about 10:30 p.m. for the first crash and police responded to a second one at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 9th Street S.W. a few minutes later.

About 90 minutes later, a third crash was reported at 4th Avenue and 9th Street S.W.

There were no major injuries reported and slippery roads were a factor in all three incidents.