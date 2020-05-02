CALGARY -- The Canada Energy Regulator says about 150 cubic metres of sweet crude oil spilled from a pump station near Herschel, Sask. this week.

According to a report, the majority of the leak occurred on company property while some oil did end up on adjacent municipal land.

Enbridge says no waterways have been affected by the incident and measures have been put in place to protect wildlife. It adds there was no risk to public safety because of the leak.

"Surface clean-up is underway with removal of contaminated soil to follow," the CER said in a release.

An inspection officer has been dispatched to the site to ensure proper cleanup and that all procedures have been followed.

The Enbridge Mainline system is the country's largest transporter of crude oil.

Herschel, Sask. is located about an hour and a half from Alberta's eastern border.