A community group in High River says things are almost ready to roll on their dream to relive the heydays of the drive-in movie theatre.

The River City Classic’s Car Club has already purchased the projectors, an FM transmitter and the screen for the theatre, now they just need the town's permission to move forward.

Club president Jeff Langford says the members came up with the idea some time ago and quickly made things come together.

The club was also responsible for moving the old Eamon’s garage to High River, and have been restoring it ever since.

He says the community is the perfect location for the throwback cinema.

“We have the tractor museum here which has a lot of old memorabilia," he says. "You’re looking at the Rocky Mountains, so as soon as the sun sets before the screen starts, you’re going to see the sun silhouetting the mountains."

Club member Wes Shaw remembers going to the drive-in when he was younger and says too many generations are missing out on a lot of fun.

There is still a lot to do on the project to make it work, but the club hopes to be showing it’s first movie sometime in July.