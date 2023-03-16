Smith faces 46 per cent approval rating ahead of Alberta's 2023 election

Just months away from a general election, Danielle Smith's approval rating is significantly higher than the rating her predecessor was given almost a year ago.

The data comes from the Angus Reid Institute, which looked at the approvals of all of Canada's premiers through an online survey conducted between March 6 and 13.

Smith's approval rating is at 46 per cent, the non-profit says, which could be good news for the premier as she looks to re-election in May.

"Smith heads into the campaign with a significant benefit in the form of the province’s massive resource revenues, allowing for increased spending alongside a projection of more years of black ink to come, including a $2.4-billion surplus for 2023/24," Angus Reid said in its survey.

Her approval is higher than Jason Kenney's final rating before he resigned as party leader and premier last year. According to a ThinkHQ poll from last April, Kenney only had 30 per cent approval.

While Smith appears to have higher favour among Albertans, she's still facing some headwinds.

"There remains a significant segment of Albertans – 38 per cent – that strongly disapprove of her," Angus Reid said.

The highest-rated premier in the Angus Reid poll was Newfoundland and Labrador's Andrew Furey (62 per cent) while the lowest ratings of 25 per cent were given to New Brunwick's Blaine Higgs and Manitoba's Heather Stefanson.

The low rating may be concerning to Stefanson, Angus Reid says, as she too faces re-election this year.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from March 6 to 13 among a representative randomized sample of 4,899 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.