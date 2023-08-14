Smith in Calgary to discuss Trudeau government's Clean Electricity Regulations
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be meeting with the media on Monday in Calgary to share further thoughts on the federal government's new Clean Electricity Regulations.
Last week, the Trudeau government released details of a framework of how Canada would move toward a net-zero energy network by 2035.
The Alberta government, in a statement from Smith as well as an address from Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz, disagreed with the plan, suggesting it would cost too much money to implement and jobs would be lost in the process.
"The draft regulations are unconstitutional, irresponsible, and unrealistic and would make life less affordable for Albertans and Canadians," said Schulz last Thursday.
"They will not be implemented in our province. Period. They can't."
She added the government is in discussions with the federal government, but if an agreement can't be reached, then "Alberta will chart its own path."
Smith is scheduled to speak further on the issue at noon at Calgary's McDougall Centre.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Evacuation orders in place for Hay River, Fort Smith, N.W.T., residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River and Fort Smith as wildfires spread near the communities.
Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff
A convicted murderer in his 80s 'walked away' from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.
Long way home: Blamed for affordability crisis, Liberals look to pivot on housing
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken direct aim at the Liberals for the state of the housing market, highlighting the dramatic increases in home prices, rents and even interest rates. Experts say the housing crisis poses a great risk to the incumbent government in the next election if it doesn't take drastic action soon.
Passenger arrested after flight from Australia to Malaysia returns to Sydney in 'emergency incident'
An airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned on Monday to Sydney, where a passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident.
Taylor Swift cost breakdown: Thrilled fans to start saving, but say cost of Toronto trip is worth it
Canadian fans who managed to score tickets for one of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated six shows in Toronto have already spent a good chunk of money. Those who live outside the Toronto area are now also budgeting for the cost of travel and accommodation in November 2024.
A Canadian veteran reunites with the child he saved nearly 80 years ago
In a moment that was almost 80 years in the making, a 98-year-old Ottawa veteran reunited this weekend with the girl he rescued when she was just three years old in Holland during the Second World War.
Hustle culture's not your fault. If you don't want to live this way anymore, here's what to do
Treating work as a religion has become the norm. If you don’t want to live this way, an author has some advice.
Amid soaring temperatures in B.C., advocates call for rules to keep rental housing cool
Advocates for renters in British Columbia say it's time to consider setting a maximum temperature for rental housing to protect vulnerable tenants from dangerous heat.
It's official: July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
Edmonton
-
Stolen vehicle responsible for multi-vehicle crash in Queen Mary Park: police
Police say 106 Avenue is shut down between 113 Street and 114 Street because a stolen vehicle has hit several other vehicles in the area.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged with stealing evidence from Blackfalds RCMP detachment: police
An RCMP officer has been charged with theft as a result of an ongoing investigation.
-
Good Samaritans rescue driver from fiery crash involving train
One person is in serious condition after an SUV hit a train west of Edmonton on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Hot week in B.C. starts with 3 high temperature records broken on Aug. 13
As a heat wave rolls through British Columbia this week, three areas have already experienced historic temperature highs.
-
Day 1 of Hullo passenger ferry service thwarted by adverse weather, power outages
Travellers hoping to hop on the first sailings of a new ferry service between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland were disappointed after multiple Monday morning sailings were cancelled due to strong winds.
-
Heat wave that hit B.C.'s South Coast this weekend expected to spread to Interior
Health authorities and local and provincial governments across British Columbia are providing guidance on how best to deal with a sweltering heat wave that began in the South Coast this weekend and is expected to expand into the Interior starting Monday.
Atlantic
-
Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff
A convicted murderer in his 80s 'walked away' from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.
-
European earwigs thriving in the Maritimes this summer
A Nova Scotia zoologist says this summer the Maritimes has a higher number of earwigs than the region has seen in nearly 40 years.
-
‘Like I was slapped in the face’: Father of missing N.S. child angered by complaints decision
Last month Nova Scotia’s Police Review Board dismissed complaints made against the Truro Police Service (TPS) by the parents of a three-year-old boy who went missing more than three years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Police search for woman presumed drowned near Victoria
Mounties are still searching for the body of a 49-year-old woman who is presumed to have drowned Saturday in Thetis Lake Regional Park, near Victoria.
-
Heat warnings persist on Vancouver Island as temperatures to reach mid-30s
Much of Vancouver Island remains under a heat warning as temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s this week. Daytime temperatures in the inland regions of the island are projected to reach 35 degrees through to Thursday.
-
Canada names rosters for Olympic rugby sevens qualifier in Langford
Phil Berna and Olivia Apps will captain the Canadian sides looking to secure Olympic qualification at the Rugby Americas North Sevens this weekend in Langford, B.C.
Toronto
-
Ontario family's trust 'shattered' after newborn lacked oxygen, fed stranger's breast milk in GTA NICUs
While under neonatal intensive care last summer, an Ontario family's premature baby suffered low oxygen levels and acquired an infection after being fed a stranger's breast milk — but, ultimately, it was a lack of communication from the Toronto area hospitals' staff that has "forever shattered" the family's trust, they say.
-
Suspected impaired driver caused head-on crash after heading wrong way on Hwy. 401 near Milton: police
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver heading the wrong way on Highway 401 near Milton this morning has been taken into custody following a head-on crash that left one person seriously injured.
-
Ontario to establish working group to deal with Greenbelt probe fallout
The province says it is creating a working group to implement recommendations made in a damning auditor general's report on the government's decision to remove land from the protected Greenbelt.
Montreal
-
Pridetallica: Heavy metal and Pride celebrations brought Olympic-level crowds to Montreal
Montreal's Olympic Park saw a record number of visitors to its grounds on Sunday -- the biggest crowd since its inauguration in 1976 -- thanks to two events that can only be described as Barbenheimer-esque: a Metallica concert and the Pride Parade afterparty.
-
Teenage boy, 16, killed in crash on Montreal's Ile-Bizard
A 16-year-old was killed after crashing during the night on Île-Bizard in Montréal.
-
Closing the door on nuclear power 'would be irresponsible,' says Quebec energy minister
The Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy, Pierre Fitzgibbon, is not closing the door on nuclear power, pointing out that in the context of energy transition, all renewable energy sources must be studied.
Ottawa
-
A Canadian veteran reunites with the child he saved nearly 80 years ago
In a moment that was almost 80 years in the making, a 98-year-old Ottawa veteran reunited this weekend with the girl he rescued when she was just three years old in Holland during the Second World War.
-
Here's what you need to know about the return of O-Train service on the full Confederation Line
The O-Train is running the full length of the Confederation Line today, as service resumes following a four-week shutdown after a bearing issue was discovered on one train.
-
Ottawa police seek witnesses to fatal crash in Carlsbad Springs
Police say a driver hit a pedestrian on Farmers Way, south of Thunder Road, at around 11:18 p.m. Sunday.
Kitchener
-
18-year-old killed in downtown Kitchener shooting identified by family
A Kitchener family is mourning the loss of their son as police continue to search for his suspected killer.
-
Alleged impaired driver charged after going the wrong way on Hwy. 401, causing head-on crash: OPP
A driver has been charged after a serious head-on crash on Highway 401 at Guelph Line led to complete westbound highway closure Monday morning.
-
OPP looking for suspect after Tillsonburg Pride crosswalk damaged
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking to identify an individual believed to have damaged a rainbow crosswalk in Tillsonburg Township.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police searching for 47-year-old missing for more than a month
Saskatoon police are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a month.
-
Sask. couple wins $100,000 in Lotto Max draw
A Crystal Springs woman decided to check her lottery tickets while getting gas and discovered a financial windfall was in store for her family.
-
Premier Moe pledges action on housing, affordability following byelection losses
Following Regina's byelections last week, Premier Scott Moe says the message from voters has been received loud and clear.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims identified in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
-
2 charged in Sioux Lookout murder as number of northern Ont. homicides grow
Two people are charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a Sioux Lookout woman on Friday as the number of recent homicides in northern Ontario grows.
-
North Bay police search for driver involved in hit-and-run with cyclist
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay are looking for help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run with a cyclist on Highway 63 on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipegger cracks 75-year-old safe in Baltimore bookstore
A Winnipeg Transit driver with a knack for safe-cracking is being celebrated after unlocking a mysterious old safe in a Baltimore book store last week.
-
Two sent to hospital, traffic light knocked down in West End crash
Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash in Winnipeg’s West End that knocked over a traffic light on Sunday evening.
-
Third arrested in West End stabbing death: police
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a third man in connection with the stabbing death of a 50-year-old man earlier this month.
Regina
-
Premier Moe pledges action on housing, affordability following byelection losses
Following Regina's byelections last week, Premier Scott Moe says the message from voters has been received loud and clear.
-
Regina train crash involving vehicle leads to traffic snarl
A man suffered minor injuries after his vehicle and a train collided in north Regina on Monday.
-
Regina Folk Festival organizers looking ahead after successful 2023 show
The 52nd annual Regina Folk Festival is coming to a close and those involved are feeling good about the weekend long event.