Smith to make radio show appearance on Day 3 of Alberta election

United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith, left, arrives to makes an election campaign announcement in Calgary, Alta., Monday, May 1, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith, left, arrives to makes an election campaign announcement in Calgary, Alta., Monday, May 1, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina