Calgary firefighters were called to a fire at a property in the city’s southeast early Monday morning and investigator is now working to determine a cause.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 2000 block of Deer Side Dr. S.E. at about 3:00 a.m.

Smoke was coming from a single family home with an attached garage when crews arrived.

Firefighters determined that there was a fire in the garage and they worked quickly to keep it from spreading to the home and others in the area.

Two adults, four children and a dog were alerted by a smoke alarm in the residence and managed to get out of the home safely.

An investigator has been called in to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The family is being assisted by Calgary police and Alberta Health Services.