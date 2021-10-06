Smoke and snow in Calgary's 5-day forecast

CALGARY -

Here comes the drop. We're finally working through an upper trough, centred in the Territories and trundling through the north over the next few days.

This is normalization; not punishment.

Seasonally-average conditions for this day in history would be 13.3 C, with a low of 0.5 C. Our low temps along the five-day below are going to match up with this nicely.

Picture the jet (our thick, black line in the image below) as a curtain; warm air from the south cannot permeate the northern side, nor can air from the north permeate further southward. Calgary will fall into the northern side and stay there for a little while.

Conditions will be fair starting tomorrow, but those seasonal normal highs will straddle the low end of the line.

Wildfire smoke from both Saskatchewan and California will push in today, generating a hazier afternoon for us. Air quality in Calgary may push to a health rating of 4 (moderate), but that will be brief. The smoke will be gone by tomorrow.

Lastly, the Sunday evening forecast will generate some showers for us, but we might not stop there. We run the risk of those showers beginning as rain and dropping into flurries by the early morning.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Mainly cloudy, chance of evening showers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: chance of showers, mainly cloudy, low 2 C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: clear, low 0 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Sunday:

Becoming cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: showers becoming early-Monday flurries, low 0 C

For pictures today, James took in a sunset on a bike ride:

And Connie caught the sunrise downtown!

You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!