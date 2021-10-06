Smoke and snow in Calgary's five-day forecast

Calgary weather, Oct. 6

'Core' federal public servants have to attest to being fully vaccinated by Oct. 29

'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15, the federal government is announcing. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland are outlining the details of the new mandate, which will apply whether employees work remotely or from the office.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a vaccine clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

