Smoke and snow in Calgary's five-day forecast
Here comes the drop. We're finally working through an upper trough, centred in the Territories and trundling through the north over the next few days.
This is normalization; not punishment.
Seasonally-average conditions for this day in history would be 13.3 C, with a low of 0.5 C. Our low temps along the five-day below are going to match up with this nicely.
Picture the jet (our thick, black line in the image below) as a curtain; warm air from the south cannot permeate the northern side, nor can air from the north permeate further southward. Calgary will fall into the northern side and stay there for a little while.
Conditions will be fair starting tomorrow, but those seasonal normal highs will straddle the low end of the line.
Wildfire smoke from both Saskatchewan and California will push in today, generating a hazier afternoon for us. Air quality in Calgary may push to a health rating of 4 (moderate), but that will be brief. The smoke will be gone by tomorrow.
Lastly, the Sunday evening forecast will generate some showers for us, but we might not stop there. We run the risk of those showers beginning as rain and dropping into flurries by the early morning.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST
Today:
- Mainly cloudy, chance of evening showers
Daytime high: 16 C
Evening: chance of showers, mainly cloudy, low 2 C
Thursday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 11 C
- Evening: clear, low 0 C
Friday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 12 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C
Saturday:
- Sunny
Daytime high: 14 C
Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C
Sunday:
- Becoming cloudy
Daytime high: 11 C
Evening: showers becoming early-Monday flurries, low 0 C
For pictures today, James took in a sunset on a bike ride:
And Connie caught the sunrise downtown!
You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!
LIVE | 'Core' federal public servants have to attest to being fully vaccinated by Oct. 29
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15, the federal government is announcing. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland are outlining the details of the new mandate, which will apply whether employees work remotely or from the office.
