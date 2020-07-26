Advertisement
Smoke breaks out at Calgary apartment building
Published Sunday, July 26, 2020 7:36PM MDT
Smoke could be seen coming from a Calgary apartment building on Sunday. (Jordan Kanygin/CTV News Calgary)
CALGARY -- Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building in Calgary on Sunday.
The fire broke out at the Centre Pointe West apartments at 1313 13 Avenue SW.
Smoke could be seen coming from a suite on the fourth floor.
There is no information about injuries at the time of publication.