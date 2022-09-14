Smoky and seasonal in Calgary

Another day, similar air quality conditions. Our morning low of 11 C has dipped a fresh layer of smoke in. The citizen sensors still have Calgary in the moderate range for air quality. This is especially prevalent in the west end of the city. Model read-outs yesterday had improvements spanning into today, but these don't look to manifest in a significant fashion.

As with yesterday, our high and low temperatures are capped in around the smoke; we can expect slightly cooler highs, and warmer lows, like the profile we get on a cloudy day.

Our overnight chance of showers didn't materialize, but we'll try again this evening. It'll help alleviate the smoke, if only somewhat. Ideally, widespread showers through the day today in B.C. have a residual effect locally and help stymy this layer of smoke for us.

Thursday and Friday currently show no major change in conditions just yet. The haze continues, and air quality will continue to suffer. Saturday is still the holdout for showers, which could be an alleviating factor.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Wednesday

Smoke, partly cloudy

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Thursday

Smoke, partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: cloudy, low 10 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy, PM showers

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: cloudy, low 9 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: cloudy, low 8 C

Our pic of the day is out of Field, B.C. from last week; Toby sends us this delightful photograph of Oliver!

Viewer Toby's photo of his dog Oliver near Field, B.C.

