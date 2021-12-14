Smooth-skinned getaway? Thieves swipe $50K microdermabrasion machine in Medicine Hat, Alta.

Members of the Medicine Hat Police Service are on the hunt for thieves who stole a pricey piece of skin care equipment from a local business but may face an unexpected wrinkle to turning a profit.

Officers responded to a former spa and beauty salon in the 500 block of Third Street S.E. in downtown Medicine Hat at approximately 9 a.m. on Dec. 2 after another tenant of the building noticed the back door was open.

The owner arrived on scene and discovered that an Equipro microdermabrasion machine — with an estimated value of $50,000 — was missing.

Const. Lori Parasynchuk of the MHPS tells CTV News that the theft is believed to have occurred between Nov. 17 and Dec. 2 as it had been weeks between the owner's last visit to her closed shop. The owner had continued to store items in the shop and pay rent, despite the fact the business had closed to the public.

Police believe the theft may have been a crime of opportunity but the specialized piece of equipment would prove difficult to sell without the right buyer. It's unlikely to be accepted by pawn shops.

Parasynchuk adds that this if the first microdermabrasion machine theft that she's investigated in all of her years of policing.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in or the location of the microdermabrasion machine is asked to contact the MHPS at 403-529-7155 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.