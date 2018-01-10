The cold weather has returned to southern Alberta and a new blanket of snow is slowing travel on roads and highways in and around the city.

The temperature dropped into the -20s overnight and the cold weather is keeping towing and auto service companies busy.

AMA says it has a wait list of one to two hours for people who require battery assistance and is asking people to try to plug in their vehicles while they wait for crews to arrive.

The auto agency is also limiting battery testing and replacements to indoor and sheltered locations to ensure the safety of its crews.

The cold weather is expected to stick around for a few days before returning to seasonal levels on the weekend.

CTV Calgary weather specialist Kevin Stanfield says sustained winds between 10 and 20 km/hour are possible and that could increase the wind chill.

511 Alberta has reported a number of crashes in and around the city and is advising driver to expect delays.

