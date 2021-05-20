CALGARY -- And away we go.

A zone of uplift from the low centred in Utah is injecting plenty of moisture, with cool, northern air mixing in and keeping our temperatures in a snow-sustaining pattern. There is also a high pressure region to the northeast, applying surface wind today from that direction, which will act to amplify snow pushing off from the west (foothills) or south (borderlands) – it's no coincidence that those two spots I note above in brackets are where the heaviest snow is slated to fall.

Draw a line from Canmore to Cardston, then across from Cardston to Milk River. That's your projected "heaviest snow zone", where warning peaks could most likely be met; these values will be up to 15 cm in the plains, with portions of the foothills getting into the high-20 cm range. The further north you get from the border, the more gradually that snowfall total drops off, but Lethbridge and Medicine Hat could both see up to 10 centimetres. Calgary remains in that one to three cm zone.

The majority of this early snowfall will melt on infrastructure, but will still create treacherous conditions for your roadways. A our temperatures are very close to freezing, this snow will be heavy and partially melted and wickedly sticky; the Environment Canada warning cycle calls for caution related to breaking branches from the weight of this snow-band.

Our Victoria Day long weekend is going to get rainy because…of course it is. Although perhaps this isn't quite the case of history repeating itself as we may think:

"Calgary usually gets rained on for the May Long Weekend."

Counting forecast expectations for this year and factoring the last decade, "usually" is accurate. #VictoriaDay #yyc pic.twitter.com/Tc2icA8QXi — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) May 19, 2021

If your glass is half-full, we're 50/50 according to the last ten long weekends. Of course, this year tilts that a bit. Showers are likely to start Sunday evening, and roll through Monday. If you have fertilizing to do on the lawn, save it for Sunday afternoon so it soaks in.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Cloudy, scattered flurries, 1-3 cm

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: largely cloudy, high -1 C

Friday:

Mostly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Saturday:

Cloudy early, afternoon sun

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Sunday:

Some sun, afternoon/evening showers

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 4 C

Monday:

Showers

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Photo time!

Marni took a stroll through Edworthy Park and captured the clouds yesterday:

Birder boss Roy caught a great grey owl in Millarville:

And Darren was at Ha Ling Peak and caught this brilliant rainbow:

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield