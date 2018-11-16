Snowfall overnight is creating slick conditions on some roads in and around Calgary and high winds have knocked out power to some areas of the city.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for parts of southern Alberta and says wind gusts could reach 100 km/h in some areas.

The weather agency says a cold front is moving through the southern part of the province and is expected to leave the area later in the day.

The high winds snapped trees in some Calgary communities knocking out power and ENMAX is reporting service disruptions in a few areas.

According to the Alberta Provincial summary the heaviest gusts were reported at the Calgary International Airport at 90 km/h.

The snow and sudden drop in temperature is creating some slippery conditions on roads and highways.

The Calgary Roads Department has equipment out on the roads and crews have laid down a pickle mixture.

Strathmore RCMP are advising drivers to use caution if travelling on Highway 1 east of the city.

Police say visibility is being heavily impacted by the high winds and blowing snow and travel is not recommended.

Challenging driving conditions for central and southern Alberta. Drive to conditions. Pls give snow plows room to work. (7:06am) #ABRoads #ABStorm pic.twitter.com/JXBNPi574z — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 16, 2018

WEATHER AND POWER OUTAGE RESOURCES

For the latest on ENMAX power outages in the city, click HERE. For power outage information outside the city, check the Fortis Alberta website HERE.

For updated information regarding weather warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts.

For the latest on road conditions in Calgary, follow YYC Transportation on twitter or check the CTV Calgary Traffic Page HERE.

For updates on highway conditions, follow 511 Alberta on twitter, visit AMA Roads Reports and the DriveBC sites.

Download the CTV Calgary Sky Watch Weather App for real-time weather forecasts and video updates on conditions HERE.

For more information on the city’s snow removal process, click HERE.