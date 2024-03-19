CALGARY
Calgary

    • Snow and tumbling temperatures for Wednesday

    Typical springtime in Calgary – Mother Nature gives us lots of warm weather and then, just as the season officially begins (Tuesday), we get a week of winter!

    Expect snow throughout the day on Wednesday and temperatures will drop throughout the day, too:

    With regard to how much snow we can expect, I would like to break it down into two waves:

    Daytime highs throughout this week will be in the minus single digits, with the coldest days being Friday and Saturday.

    So, when will more spring-like weather return?

    We will have to wait until March 28 for our daytime highs to get above the freezing mark again.

