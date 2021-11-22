Snow Angel program encourages Calgary neighbours to help neighbours

CALGARY -

Officials with the City of Calgary are asking citizens to look out for one another this winter and join in the Snow Angels program.

The program encourages neighbours to shovel sidewalks for those who need support.

"To be a snow angel, all you have to do is help your neighbours out with snow and ice clearing this winter," The City of Calgary said in a news release.

Though there isn't any snow on the ground in Calgary right now, it's inevitable that there will be eventually, and program coordinator Bojan Tosic said being a snow angel can have a real impact.

“When we take care of each other, we build relationships and connections to keep our neighbours safe and healthy during a challenging time," Tosics said in a news release.

If someone has cleared your sidewalk, you can give them a Snow Angel Certificate by downloading it and printing it off the City of Calgary's website, or you can call 311 and you’ll be sent a certificate to give to them.

You can also recognize snow angels by sharing photos and stories to social media using the hashtag #YYCSnowAngels.

The Snow Angels program has been around since 2004, and since then almost 8,500 Calgarians have been recognized for their efforts as snow angels in their communities.

For more information on the Snow Angels program you can visit Calgary.ca/SnowAngels.