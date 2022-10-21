Snow clearing response in Calgary improved ahead of winter storms

The snow is yet to fly in Calgary this season, but the city says it's ready to handle anything that comes down faster than ever before.

The City of Calgary says it's updated the procedure it uses to clear priority routes in order to reduce the amount of time it takes for plows to respond to snow storms.

Officials say the new regulations should see vehicles responding to Calgary's "highest priority routes" quickly and having them completely cleared within 36 hours of the beginning of snowfall.

"These enhanced service levels mean that we’ll be completing our snow operations on priority routes faster to improve safety and mobility for Calgarians," said manager of mobility maintenance Chris Hewitt in a release. "Our goal is to keep those major routes moving safely during and after snowfall."

Previously, the city says the same work was completed within 48 hours from the start of a storm.

Hewitt says the quicker response time will result in safer conditions on many of Calgary's busiest streets.

"We work to maintain good driving conditions on our major routes and want to provide a safe commute for all Calgarians," he said.

"We want to remind citizens that winter weather can happen at any time. Our crews work 24/7 through the winter months to ensure we can respond to the snow and ice."

City council has also established permanent funding for plans to clear sidewalks and pathways during and following snow storms.

That strategy addresses prioritized pathways, sidewalks that border city-owned properties, more than 1,300 high-use traffic stops and other pedestrian infrastructure.

Further information on the city's snow response can be found online.