Snow-covered roads impacting morning traffic in Calgary, CBE buses not running

Calgarians woke up Tuesday morning to at least 15 centimetres of snow on the ground. Some parts of the city are expecting as much as 30 cm.

Poor road conditions prompted the Calgary Board of Education, Calgary Catholic School District and Renfrew Educational Services to cancel their school bus services but schools remain open.

School buses are NOT running today but CBE schools remain open. If your child will not be attending classes please ensure you contact your school's attendance line to report the absence. #yycbe #WeAreCBE pic.twitter.com/esFrQbwJeU — Calgary Board of Education (@yyCBEdu) February 21, 2023

Calgary police say between 5 p.m. Monday and 6:10 Tuesday morning, there were 22 vehicle collisions reported, but officers are expecting to see a significant jump in the number of crashes reported throughout the morning.

City road crews continue to focus their snow clearing efforts on priority 1 routes. City officials confirm a decision has not been made on whether a snow route parking ban will be issued.

The winter driving conditions are also causing headaches for Calgary Transit users.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 30 bus routes were on snow detours. A complete list of service updates can be found on the city's website.