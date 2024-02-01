Snow is coming this weekend, but we get one more warm one Friday, first

It'll be another warm one on Friday, and then we'll get closer to normal weather:

Because of the warm temperatures as we head into Saturday, and the fact that Calgary will be on the edge of the snowfall development, it's a little tricky to forecast snow totals.

At this point, it looks like we will start off with some rain on Saturday morning, then switch to snow late Saturday.

The snow will carry into Sunday.

Likely, six centimetres of snow will fall in Calgary, but less than that will actually accumulate.

By Sunday, our daytime high will be in the minus single digits.

Our highs should remain in that range for about a week.

February 1 came with sunshine and a high of 12 C in Calgary.

Yep! That's patio weather.