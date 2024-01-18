Snow likely to stick around as cold temperatures persist until the weekend

A combination of cold, Arctic air and a persistent supply of moisture from the Pacific combined to produce significant amounts of snowfall for British Columbia and Alberta on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winter weather warnings were issued throughout the region in anticipation of deteriorating travel conditions and impacts to communities.

Calgary recorded around 10 centimetres of snow with this weather event, creating challenges for both people and road crews as the snow fell steadily for over 36 hours.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, roads were still in poor shape in affected areas, with the most impacted regions coinciding with locations along the west coast where accumulations were around 30 centimetres, and infrastructure is largely unprepared for that kind of event.

Winter storms throughout B.C. and Alberta were still impacting travel on Thursday morning.

Daytime highs in Calgary have improved markedly from this past weekend when they were as much as 27 degrees below average, however, a full recovery has not happened yet.

The end of the week will bring more sunshine with daytime highs between -7 C and -8 C, but earlier cold and snow cover will limit snow melt for now, even with relatively clear conditions during the day.

Calgary's five-day forecast for Jan. 18-24, 2024.

Another shift in weather patterns early next week will push both the daytime highs and overnight lows above seasonal for the first time in nearly three weeks.