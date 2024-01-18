Snow likely to stick around as cold temperatures persist until the weekend
A combination of cold, Arctic air and a persistent supply of moisture from the Pacific combined to produce significant amounts of snowfall for British Columbia and Alberta on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Winter weather warnings were issued throughout the region in anticipation of deteriorating travel conditions and impacts to communities.
Calgary recorded around 10 centimetres of snow with this weather event, creating challenges for both people and road crews as the snow fell steadily for over 36 hours.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, roads were still in poor shape in affected areas, with the most impacted regions coinciding with locations along the west coast where accumulations were around 30 centimetres, and infrastructure is largely unprepared for that kind of event.
Winter storms throughout B.C. and Alberta were still impacting travel on Thursday morning.
Daytime highs in Calgary have improved markedly from this past weekend when they were as much as 27 degrees below average, however, a full recovery has not happened yet.
The end of the week will bring more sunshine with daytime highs between -7 C and -8 C, but earlier cold and snow cover will limit snow melt for now, even with relatively clear conditions during the day.
Calgary's five-day forecast for Jan. 18-24, 2024.
Another shift in weather patterns early next week will push both the daytime highs and overnight lows above seasonal for the first time in nearly three weeks.
How can we make Nunavut better?' Premier full of hope as deal with Ottawa is signed
P. J. Akeeagok and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finalized on Thursday what is formally called the 'Nunavut Lands and Resources Devolution Agreement.' The agreement transfers powers over public lands, waters and the non-renewable resources each contain to the territory and away from the federal government.
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
As few as 20 per cent of Canadians remain mostly working from home: latest data
The percentage of Canadians working most of their hours from home has shrunk over time, dropping to roughly 20 per cent in November 2023, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
Business could be liable for penalties for reviews posted by employees, Competition Bureau warns
Canada's Competition Bureau is warning businesses not use reviews posted by their employees without proper disclosure, or they could be subject to penalties under the Competition Act.
Children's pain and fever medicine recalled due to acetaminophen overdose risk
Drugmaker Teva Canada Ltd. is recalling one lot of its Pediatrix Acetaminophen Oral Solution after product testing found the children's liquid pain medicine contains too much acetaminophen, posing an overdose risk.
Melania Trump remembers her mother as 'a ray of light in the darkest days'
Former First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday remembered her mother as 'a ray of light in the darkest of days' during a funeral service at a church not far from the family's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Arnold Schwarzenegger held at Munich airport after failing to declare expensive watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger will face criminal tax proceedings after failing to declare an item upon arrival to Germany, a Munich Customs press officer told CNN Wednesday.
Columnist accusing Trump of sex assault faces cross-examination in a New York courtroom
With former U.S. President Donald Trump no longer in the courtroom Thursday, a columnist who accused him of sexually attacking her concluded her testimony with an emphatic denial that she had benefited from the publicity that followed the allegations.
New shape discovered by University of Waterloo scientist makes TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023 list
A University of Waterloo scientist has helped solve a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years.
