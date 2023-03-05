Snow, low temperatures expected to create icy roads Sunday

Calgarians woke up to fresh snow Sunday, and it's not going anywhere.

The city issued a statement Sunday morning, reminding residents that with snow expected to fall throughout Sunday, temperatures forecast to remain low, and winds expected to blow, road conditions may be icy, messy and less than ideal.

The city has crews out clearing the city's main routes, but secondary streets and residential areas won't be cleared.

Sunday morning, the city's social media reported that traffic signals were flashing red on 52Street and 134 Ave. S.E. and crews have been dispatched.

ALERT: Traffic signals are flashing red on 52 St and 134 Ave SE, crews have been dispatched. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/Xz6NYWSIIB — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) March 5, 2023

There was also a traffic incident on southbound Deerfoot Trail at Memorial Drive S.E. around 8:30 that was blocking the right lane.

ALERT: Traffic incident on SB Deerfoot Tr at Memorial Dr SE, blocking the right lane. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/uOOWrmH2ms — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) March 5, 2023

For more on the state of Calgary's roads, go to @yyctransport. For more about Calgary roads and highways around southern Alberta, go to @511Alberta.