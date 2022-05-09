Snow moves on, rain moves in for Calgary
After a mere few millimetres of rain last night, and after a drop to a mere 0.4 C … well, we've got ourselves that "potential flurry activity" in spades, don’t we? Heavy, wet snow fell over a period of hours last night, even transitioning to rain in some parts of our city for a time. Rain will be the driver to help alleviate some of this, along with melting temperatures continuing. First…
Sections of the foothills may experience 10 to 20 centimetres. This will be stopping at the edge of the morning, or transitioning to rain, instead. Thundershowers may be possible again this evening, as a period of active weather picks up. The local impact for Calgary today won't move the rainfall needle much, but the instability is very much there.
More showers – and possible thundershowers – will present themselves tomorrow and Wednesday here in a similar pattern – convection off the foothills will open up to scattered, somewhat weak showers, and a chance for something more active.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Today
- Partly cloudy, chance of evening showers/thundershowers
- Daytime high: 7 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, chance of showers, low -1 C
Tuesday
- Mainly cloudy, chance of evening showers/thundershowers
- Daytime high: 10 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, chance of showers, low 2 C
Wednesday
- Partly cloudy, chance of evening showers/thundershowers
- Daytime high: 10 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, chance of showers, low 0 C
Thursday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 15 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 5 C
Friday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 16 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 5 C
Today's picture from Jean in Strathmore is… it's just very on-brand for May in Alberta.
Whether it's wildlife, weather or pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.
