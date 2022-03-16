Snow on Sunday; otherwise, it remains warm in Calgary

UPDATE: There are a few temperature adjustments to go over - mostly good news, though. I've adjusted a few daytime highs to better reflect the light (key word: LIGHT) west wind expected moving forward.

Tonight's chance of showers is technically still there, and I say technically because it's become exceptionally faint. You may feel a couple of drops as the evening unfolds, but that would be it. Humidity in our 3 o'clock hour is at 23% - exceptionally dry. That dry layer is tricky for rain to fall through without getting evaporated on the way down.

Sunday is now looking a hair cooler, and with that, flurries could persist beyond the morning hours, but snowfall totals from that event have fallen from where they were yesterday, and if I'm being forced to put the chips down, I'm betting that snowfall total (~1.5 cm) continues falling as we close in. Regardless, the Monday high is now featured; that snow doesn't stick.

Yesterday's peak gust in Calgary of 65 km/h will not be topped today. In fact, the peak gust from Monday (55 km/h) is out of reach, as well. Sunnier days will take us from Thursday to Saturday, with lighter wind as the kicker.

This evening, there's a chance for a weak rain shower band to push in. The dry surface layer will do its part to absorb some of that moisture, but some may hit the surface before the sun sets. This is part of a cooler air mass that'll really chill us out tonight.

We head into the weekend (and through St. Patrick's Day!) with fair conditions. Sunday has been off-and-on with a shot at weak morning flurries – they're back in our outlook, for now.

Shorter articles are usually fairer articles – that's the case today!

It's not too late to participate… still taking entries for the tweet below:

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tonight

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: clear, low -2 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low 3 C

Speaking of birds, this is by no means meant to influence your opinion on the vote for Calgary’s official bird, but this chickadee may have swayed Daniel’s vote!

We love to see your pictures – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.