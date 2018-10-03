City officials have issued a snow route parking ban on designated routes to give road crews room to clear the mounds of snow that have accumulated over the last 24 hours.

Over 40 cm of snow fell on the city on Tuesday and clogged streets and sidewalks in and around Calgary.

City crews responded with dozens of sanders and graders and additional equipment was called in from neighbouring communities to assist with the cleanup.

“Last night we got support from our friends in Red Deer, in Medicine Hat, we got our friends from Edmonton and Okotoks all came into Calgary and they provided some assistance and they’re hitting the field with full force this morning,” said Chief Tom Sampson, Calgary Emergency Operations Centre. “Calgarians have been helping Calgarians dig out and it’s been remarkable. From home owners to businesses, they’ve been doing great work.”

The parking ban went into effect at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and will last for 72 hours or until it is lifted by officials.

The ban allows crews to clear priority 2 routes and vehicles parked along those roads must be moved during the ban.

“We’ve had a significant snowfall, a record snowfall event. Over 38 cm, some areas 45 cm, when in October we normally receive 10 cm in an entire month,” said Troy McLeod, Roads Director. “We are seeing our priority 1 routes now in very good shape, very good winter driving conditions and we’ll be moving into our priority 2 routes.”

Officials say vehicles left on routes designated by the blue signs with a white snowflake could be ticketed and/or towed.

City crews are out plowing, salting and sanding priority 1 routes and officials say 59 sanders and 22 graders are currently out on the roads.

Calgary police say they responded to 320 non-injury and 25 injury collisions between Monday evening and 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

“Three quarters of all those collisions that we responded to were yesterday morning so we actually saw a big decrease last night and this morning compared to what we responded to yesterday,” said CPS Acting/Sgt. Quentin Blindenbach. “You don’t drive to the speed limit on days like we’ve had today and yesterday. You drive to the road conditions so give yourself some extra time, give yourself some extra distance and really slow down because everything changes especially with the first major snowfall of the year.”

For more information on the city’s snow route parking ban, click HERE.

For the latest on road conditions in Calgary, follow YYC Transportation on twitter or check the CTV Calgary Traffic Page HERE.