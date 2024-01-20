Snow routes no longer active in Lethbridge, on-street parking resumes
Snow routes are no longer active and on-street parking can resume, the City of Lethbridge announced early Saturday afternoon on X.
The forecast for Lethbridge, according to CTV Lethbridge’s Dory Rossiter, is mainly cloudy, with a chance of a few late afternoon snow flurries. Tonight, the temperature is expected to rise to around -7 C before dawn. Sunday, expect a mixture of sun and cloud, with a southwest wind of 20 km/h and a high of -5 C.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Driver pulled from icy waters of Toronto's Keating Channel dies in hospital, police say
A driver who was submerged in icy waters for hours after a collision sent his vehicle into Keating Channel Saturday morning has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
Trump jealous of Trudeau because he's 'younger and way better looking': Scaramucci
If former U.S. president Donald Trump wins back the White House in the upcoming election, Canadian officials can likely expect an even rockier relationship with him than the last time around, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says.
Get kids up-to-date on vaccinations, watch for signs of invasive Strep A, doctors say
The recent deaths of six children in Ontario and four children in British Columbia from a bacterial infection is grabbing parents' attention. Doctors say severe cases of invasive Group A streptococcal infection are extremely rare. Here's what to know.
Here's how Canadians view big grocer Loblaw Co.: expert
After swift backlash from Canadians, Loblaw Co. reversed its decision to reduce discounts on expiring food, but the flip-flop showcases more than Canadians' desperation for lower prices, one expert says.
An ER doctor says you should think twice before letting your kids do these things
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
'I lost my appetite': Cheeseburger served with waiver at Toronto restaurant
A visitor from the U.S. got more than they asked for at a Toronto hotel restaurant when they ordered a cheeseburger on Monday night that was served with a waiver on the side.
An Israeli airstrike on the Syrian capital killed at least 5 Iranian advisers, officials say
An Israeli strike on the Syrian capital on Saturday destroyed a building used by the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, killing at least five Iranians, Syrian and Iranian state media reported.
New York Islanders fire coach Lane Lambert, replace him with Patrick Roy
The New York Islanders fired coach Lane Lambert and replaced him with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy on Saturday, a stunning midseason change behind the bench for the disappointing former Eastern Conference playoff contenders.
International students in Canada: What do you wish you knew before moving?
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
Shopping Trends
Edmonton
-
2 local hockey teams ditch Alberta Junior Hockey League in favour of B.C. counterpart
Two local junior hockey teams are joining the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).
-
Deep Freeze hits Alberta Avenue Saturday during city's first festival of 2024
Edmontonians looking to get outside this weekend and enjoy warmer winter weather after the recent cold snap are in luck.
-
'Critical financial situation': Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market considering closure, bankruptcy
There are likely only two weekends left of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market, as its board of directors ponders shutting down and declaring bankruptcy.
Vancouver
-
Fire burns through the night at vacant North Vancouver apartment building
City of North Vancouver firefighters worked overnight Friday into Saturday to contain a blaze in a vacant apartment building slated for demolition.
-
-
ICBC received almost 1,500 claims per day this week amid snow, freezing rain
ICBC says it has received nearly 1,500 claims per day since Metro Vancouver saw its first snowfall of the year on Jan. 11.
Atlantic
-
Saint John accelerates plan to create monitored encampment sites after death of Evan McArthur
As homeless encampments grow across the region, Saint John, N.B., Mayor Donna Reardon says the city is planning to create managed encampment locations.
-
Federal funding aims to help Cape Breton seniors with at-home living expenses
At a time when many Maritime seniors are struggling with inflation, the federal government has pledged some extra funding to help them with daily living expenses.
-
Election speculation cost New Brunswick nearly $2 million: chief electoral officer
Months of speculation about a 2023 election that never came to pass in New Brunswick cost the government over $3.2 million in total and nearly $2 million in expenses that cannot be recovered, the province's chief electoral officer has concluded.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
That tune coming from an old mine in B. C.? It's probably a bat, singing a love song
The high-pitched tweets, trills and chirps sound like the chorus of birds in the treetops. But the songs documented in new research emanate from sites including abandoned mines in British Columbia, and the voices belong to silver-haired bats.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
-
Man dies in hospital after 2-car collision in Markham
A man is dead after a collision in Markham on Saturday morning.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of woman found in medical distress outside Oakville school
The death of a 20-year-old woman found in medical distress outside a school in Oakville Saturday morning has been deemed "suspicious," Halton Regional Police said.
Montreal
-
Quebec village sends threatening legal notices to nearly one-tenth of its population
At least 97 people in Ste-Pétronille, Que. have received legal letters from the town, says François-Xavier Simard, a lawyer representing a group of residents. Many of them were signatories of a Dec. 11 petition asking the municipality to launch an investigation into the process that led to the hiring of town manager Nathalie Paquet.
-
A decade after 32 seniors died in a massive fire, some Quebec care homes struggle to install sprinklers
Ten years after the L'Isle-Verte tragedy, around a quarter of seniors' residences (RPAs) in Quebec are still struggling to comply with the requirement to install sprinklers, while hundreds of others have had to close their doors because, in many cases, they were unable to afford the investment.
-
CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock for Jan. 20, 2024
Watch CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock with anchor Angela MacKenzie.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Rideau Canal Skateway to open for skating on Sunday
Sharpen your skates! The world-famous Rideau Canal Skateway will open for skaters beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday for the first time in two years.
-
Driver missing after collision with freight train NW of Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision with a freight train northwest of Kingston Friday evening.
-
Ottawa 67s host 2nd annual 'EmpowHER' Hockey Fest at TD Place Arena
Young hockey players joined other aspiring athletes at TD Place Arena on Saturday alongside members of the Ottawa 67s for the 2nd annual EmpowHER Hockey Fest.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in shooting at Cambridge home
A 23-year-old Kitchener man has been charged for the Jan. 5 shooting at a Cambridge home.
-
Family displaced, two pets die after fire at Kitchener home
Two dogs have died and a family has been displaced after a fire at a Kitchener home.
-
BREAKING
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
Northern Ontario
-
Father of missing northern Ont. girl, 5, questioning lack of Amber Alert
The father of a missing five-year-old Indigenous girl from northern Ontario, at the centre of a messy custody battle, is questioning the police's decision to not issue an Amber Alert.
-
BREAKING
-
Provincial police investigating northwestern Ont. death, victim identified
Ontario Provincial Police in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service are investigating a death in Shoal Lake 39 First Nation.
Winnipeg
-
Patient dies after waiting 5 hours in St. Boniface Hospital ER
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is probing the death of a patient inside St. Boniface Hospital's emergency department.
-
Winnipeg tattoo removal shop helping ex-gang members has $40K machine stolen
A Winnipeg tattoo removal technician helping ex-gang members get on a better path says a break-in has brought her work to an abrupt halt.
-
Double stabbing in The Pas leaves residents on edge; RCMP continue to investigate
Community members in The Pas are on edge following a stabbing that left two people severely injured. Mounties are continuing with the investigation.
Regina
-
Passenger traffic at Regina International Airport exceeds pre-pandemic levels
Passenger traffic at the Regina International Airport has exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
-
Former teammates play against each other for first time since being traded
Former teammates Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie played against one another on Friday night for the first time since being traded.
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.