Snow routes no longer active in Lethbridge, on-street parking resumes

Snow routes are no longer active and on-street parking can resume, the City of Lethbridge announced early Saturday afternoon on X.

The forecast for Lethbridge, according to CTV Lethbridge’s Dory Rossiter, is mainly cloudy, with a chance of a few late afternoon snow flurries. Tonight, the temperature is expected to rise to around -7 C before dawn. Sunday, expect a mixture of sun and cloud, with a southwest wind of 20 km/h and a high of -5 C.