CALGARY
Calgary

    • Snow routes no longer active in Lethbridge, on-street parking resumes

    City of Lethbridge (File photo) City of Lethbridge (File photo)
    Share

    Snow routes are no longer active and on-street parking can resume, the City of Lethbridge announced early Saturday afternoon on X.

    The forecast for Lethbridge, according to CTV Lethbridge’s Dory Rossiter, is mainly cloudy, with a chance of a few late afternoon snow flurries. Tonight, the temperature is expected to rise to around -7 C before dawn. Sunday, expect a mixture of sun and cloud, with a southwest wind of 20 km/h and a high of -5 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News