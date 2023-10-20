Snow's coming: Sunday night into Monday is when temperatures will really dip

While the temperatures will be a little cooler this weekend, the weather should be pretty tame overall.

Saturday's temps will be similar to Friday but there will be more clouds.

Expect a high of 11 C for Saturday.

On Sunday, a high of 8 C, again with mainly cloudy skies.

It's Sunday night into Monday when temperatures will really dip and we'll get into the chance of snowfall.

The ridge of high pressure that got our temps into the 20s this week is moving out and the jet stream will dive south, allowing for a polar air mass to move in by Sunday night and it will stick around for the next week.

This, combined with Pacific moisture, will turn rain into snow.

On Monday morning, there is a good chance of snowfall that could impact your morning commute.

Because we will be close to the freezing mark, we are looking at those big, wet flakes and therefore some reduced visibility when driving.

Snow will be on and off for most of next week and daytime highs will continue to drop.

Our highs will be below-freezing by Tuesday.

The CTV Calgary weather team will keep you posted as we get closer to the first snow event of the season.

How about one more beautiful fall pic before things change?

Thanks to Graham Bond, who sent in this stunning and rare shot of a still Glenmore Reservoir.

Have a great weekend!

Graham Bond sent us this stunning, rare shot of a still Glenmore Reservoir.