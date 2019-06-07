It wouldn’t be June in Alberta without a little snow.

Accumulations were seen Friday morning not only in the mountain regions west of the city, but light flurries were even reported in the northwest corner of Calgary.

But it shouldn’t stick, said CTV Calgary meteorologist Kevin Stanfield.

“If that’s occurring, it’s also in conjunction with some rain that has developed out of the northwest,” he said.

“Through Cochrane, the temperature has risen to 3 C so we may have a big enough warm layer that that flurry activity, while it was few and far between, may be wrapping up.”

Travel on Highway 93 N between between Lake Louise and the Saskatchewan River Crossing is not recommended.

Hwy93N (Icefields Pkwy) from Lake Louise to Sask. River Crossing is covered snow with poor visibility. @BanffNP is advising against unnecessary travel. Drive to the conditions. (7:26am) #ABRoads #ABStorm #ABParks pic.twitter.com/k54x2elMtp — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) June 7, 2019

Snowfall warnings are also in place for Banff and Jasper National Parks, where up to 10 cm are expected at higher elevations.

Sunshine Village posted a photo to social media Friday morning, showing near whiteout conditions.

The temperature in Calgary was sitting at 4 C at 8:30 a.m. Friday, which is expected to rise to just 6 C as a high for the day.

Warmer weather is on the way, however, with highs of 12 C expected on Saturday and 15 C on Sunday, along with scattered showers.

