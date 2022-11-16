Snow showers in Calgary tomorrow ahead of a weekend warm-up
Today marks a wave of change. We'll start with some mid-to-late morning gusts in the 40s, then push those gusts to the 60s late in the day. This is due to a drop in temperature that'll roll steadily through our daylight hours.
It's all part and parcel to a ridge of high pressure that'll hit its northern pinnacle Thursday. Wind gusts will continue, and wind chills will have a bitter edge.
Further, this first wave will drive up whatever moisture it can, and rustle a layer of snow across southern Alberta. The current prognostications fall at one to two centimetres for the expanse, with a few areas getting up to five centimetres. And that's that.
Friday heralds the beginning of the warm-up, which is slated for Saturday and Sunday; the pair of high pressure days will offer sun and temperatures that manage to get just above average. Beyond the five day outlook, we sit stable near normal – around four degrees Celcius for a while.
Your five day forecast:
Wednesday
- Mainly cloudy, chance of flurries
- Daytime high: -2 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -12 C
Thursday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: -7 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low -12 C
Friday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 1 C
- Evening: clear, low -3 C
Saturday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 8 C
- Evening: clear, low -2 C
Sunday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 6 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -2 C
Um… so this is one of those photos where 'nature is beautiful' – but also, 'nature is terrifying' – thanks for the pic, Bob and Anthea!
Calgary's weather photo of the day for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Bob and Althea) Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our news at six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
