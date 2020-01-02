CALGARY -- Environment Canada issued snow squall warnings for Calgary and the surrounding area Thursday morning.

By 8:45 a.m., the warnings had been removed for Calgary and Airdrie, but remained in effect for areas to the east, including Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Drumheller and Three Hills.

The warnings say periods of brief but intense snow and blowing snow are expected.

"Visibilities will be rapidly reduced due to heavy flurries, gusty winds and blowing snow," it reads.

"Major highways particularly affected this morning are Highway 2 as well as Highway 1. These snow squalls are moving quickly from west to east-southeast."

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably and things can change from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres.

"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero," reads the warning.

CTV Calgary meteorologist Kevin Stanfield said snow squall warnings are a rare occurance in Alberta as they are more suited to the Maritimes or the Great Lakes region in Ontario. In fact, Stanfield says this is the first snow squall warning he's encountered during his time in Calgary.