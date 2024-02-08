Snow through early Friday morning, wind chill a factor, too

The snow will continue until early Friday morning in Calgary (one to three centimetres expected) but then, the clouds will start to clear out, giving us a good chance of lots of sunshine Friday afternoon.

Wind chill will still be a factor for Friday:

By the weekend, it will get a little warmer and even above freezing.

There is a system that will roll in for Sunday and Monday.

It's a little early to tell but at this point, it looks like it will behave similarly to the one we had last weekend, starting with rain on Sunday and then switching to snow on Sunday night that will last through Monday.

Preliminary numbers look like two to four millimetres of rain Sunday, then five to 10 centimetres of snow Sunday night into Monday.

I'll update this for you tomorrow.

Winter looks so beautiful, but so do the warmer temperatures in the forecast for the weekend!