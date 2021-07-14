CALGARY -- The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are scheduled to fly over Calgary and several neighbouring communities Wednesday afternoon as part of their ongoing Operation INSPIRATION.

The Snowbirds are slated to appear between noon and 1 p.m. over Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane and Okotoks. The flyover will utilize the smoke systems aboard the aircraft.

Operation INSPIRATION will see the Snowbirds and the CF-18 demonstration team conduct flybys and attend air shows across North America while honouring the legacy of Capt. Jenn Casey, the Snowbirds public affairs officers who died in a May 2020 crash in British Columbia.

Prior to arriving in Calgary on Tuesday, the Snowbirds participated in a flyover above the former residential school site on the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan where the remains of Indigenous children were recently located. According to Snowbirds officials, the flyover was a gesture to "express our sincere respect and solidarity with Indigenous people across Canada."

Flight plan for today starting at 12:00. It's in order!

Peter Lougheed Center

Downtown core

Foothills medical center

South Health Campus

Okotoks

Rockyview General hospital

Alberta Children's Hospital

Canada Olympic park

Cochrane

Morley

Airdrie

CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) July 14, 2021