Environment Canada has issued a snowfall advisory for Banff and Jasper National Parks as a significant accumulation of snow is expected to fall over the next 24 hours.

The bulletin states 10 cm of snow, which started to fall on Thursday, is expected for the region, including Highway 93.

The Town of Banff will likely see somewhere between one and three centimetres as flurries are expected off and on through the day.

The weather is expected to clear on Friday morning.

Drivers are advised to adjust to the changing road conditions.

Rainfall warnings have also been called for a number of regions in central Alberta and Edmonton, with Environment Canada forecasting a total of 50 to 80 mm of rain in some areas.