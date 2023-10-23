Snowfall warning in effect for southern Alberta, preparations underway in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE -

The first snowfall of the season is expected to hit Lethbridge on Monday night.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a snowfall warning and special weather statement for all of southern Alberta, with snowfall amounts expected to be between five to 15 centimetres.

The Lethbridge Police Service is reminding drivers to be cautious when out on the roads.

"When the snow starts to fall, obviously, road conditions will decrease for sure," said Sgt. Daniel Lomness with the Lethbridge Police Service traffic response unit.

"In the mornings now, our windows will be frosted up.

"There's potential snow will be on your car as well, so making sure you clean off your vehicle so you can see out of all the windows and side-view mirrors as well is extremely important.”

While many will turn up the heat to deal with the below-zero temperatures, staff at Streets Alive Mission are busy handing out extra layers of clothing to protect the city's vulnerable population.

"We look for weather-appropriate clothing, especially layer-able clothing such as sweaters, hoodies, thin jackets, thick jackets and, of course, feet -- shoes, socks," said Cameron Kissick, Streets Alive COO.

The drastic change in weather can pose challenges for many, according to Kissick.

"It'll be no different than last winter, where we'll see a large number of individuals requiring services that maybe didn't need to in the past, including families and seniors that are all being pushed out of their current living situation," Kissick said.

While the snow likely won't stick around, Lomness is reminding everyone to be patient over the next few days.

"Driving on slippery roads and (in) non-ideal road conditions, our vehicles don't stop as fast as they could in best-case scenarios, so we have to give that extra bit of space and extra bit of time for everybody to be able to react," Lomness said.