CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Calgary and areas north, south and west of the city ahead of Tuesday night's arrival of significant precipitation.

According to Environment Canada, some areas of the city may receive upward of 15 centimetres of snow by Wednesday morning.

Motorists should anticipate reduced visibility on roads and highways overnight and slick conditions on Tuesday.

As of late Tuesday morning, snowfall warnings are in place for the following regions.

In addition to the snowfall warnings, winter storm warning are currently in place for Banff National Park and Jasper National Park.

For the latest information on weather alerts in the province visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.