Snowfall warning issued Sunday for Lethbridge, Brooks, Siksika Nation

A snowfall warning was issued for Lethbridge and surrounding areas Sunday.

Environment Canada forecast heavy snow beginning Sunday evening and continuing through Monday, before easing Tuesday morning.

"Snowfall will begin tonight and will intensify on Monday morning," Environment Canada said. "Snowfall amounts will be highly variable, with up to 25 cm possible in some regions."

The warning was in effect for the following communities:

City of Lethbridge;

County of Forty Mile near Skiff;

County of Lethbridge near Coaldale;

County of Lethbridge near Coalhurst Nobleford and Barons;

County of Lethbridge near Picture Butte and Turin;

County of Warner near Milk River and Coutts;

County of Warner near Raymond Stirling and New Dayton;

County of Warner near Warner;

County of Warner near Wrentham;

County of Warner near Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park;

M.D. of Taber near Grassy Lake and Highways 877 and 513;

M.D. of Taber near Taber and Barnwell; and

M.D. of Taber near Vauxhall and Hays.

A snowfall warning was also issued at 4:33 a.m. Sunday for Brooks and surrounding areas including the following: