CALGARY ­– A snowfall warning was issued early Friday morning for sections of the Bow Valley and Kananaskis Provincial Park as upwards of 30 centimetres of snowfall is expected in the area in the coming days.

As of Friday morning, Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the following areas within the Canmore-Kananaskis region:

Canmore, Exshaw and Ghost Lake

Ghost River Wilderness

Kananaskis Village

Highwood House

According to Environment Canada, snowfall will begin Friday evening and continue throughout the weekend. The overnight snowfall into Saturday morning in the region could reach 10 centimetres and there is the potential for upwards of 30 centimetres of total snowfall by Monday morning.

Motorists are encouraged to postpone non-essential travel in the region until conditions improve.

Winter storm watches have also been issued for:

Special weather statements are also in effect for Calgary, some of the mountain parks and several other communities in southern Alberta.

Poor driving conditions are expected in southwest Alberta this weekend and drivers are encouraged to review highway conditions before heading out.

For updated information regarding weather warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts.

For the latest on road conditions in Calgary, follow YYC Transportation on twitter or check the CTV Calgary Traffic Page HERE.

For updates on highway conditions, follow 511 Alberta on twitter, visit AMA Roads Reports and the DriveBC sites.

Download the CTV Calgary Sky Watch Weather App for real-time weather forecasts and video updates on conditions HERE.