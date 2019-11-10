

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff





CALGARY — As much as 20 centimetres of snow were expected to fall in parts of southern Alberta Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

As of 2 p.m. on Sunday, the agency had cancelled several snowfall warnings in the province, including for the warning for Calgary, but a still few remain.

According to Environment Canada, before 8 a.m. Sunday, between eight and 10 centimetres of snow had already fallen in Calgary, Airdrie and Springbank. Lake Louise received 16 centimetres of snow, while Kananaskis got about 10 centimetres.

Snowfall alerts are still currently in place for areas within:

Environment Canada urges drivers to adjust their driving with changing road conditions and cautions visibility may suddenly reduce at times with heavy snow.

According to Calgary police, between midnight and 6 a.m., there were 84 non-injury accidents on city streets, and nine that involved injuries.

Despite the heavy snowfall, the City of Calgary said it's not anticipating a snow route parking ban.