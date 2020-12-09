CALGARY -- Environment Canada is encouraging drivers to prepare for winter driving conditions as upward of 15 centimetres of snow is expected in the regions south and west of Calgary.

As of 6:30 a.m., the following areas are under snowfall warnings:

Okotoks – High River – Claresholm

Kananaskis – Canmore

According to Environment Canada, a total of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

The accumulating snow may make for hazardous driving conditions on highways and roads and motorists should drive to the conditions.

CTV Calgary meteorologist Kevin Stanfield forecasts five to eight centimetres of snow for the city of Calgary as conditions return to seasonal following the recent warm snap.

For up-to-date information on weather warnings in the province visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.

For updates on highway conditions, follow 511 Alberta on Twitter or visit AMA Roads Reports.