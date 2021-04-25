CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for regions around Calgary ahead of a significant dump of snow that's expected to fall throughout Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

As of 10:30 a.m., warnings are in place for the following areas:

According to Environment Canada, snowfall accumulation between 20 and 40 centimetres is expected in these regions by Sunday evening.

Motorists should anticipate reduced visibility and poor driving conditions as a result of the heavy snow.

Calgary is expected to receive between five and 10 centimetres of snow throughout the day. The blanket of snow in the city is not expected to last long as Monday's forecast high is 13C and warm weather is expected through the week.

For updated information regarding weather watches and warnings visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.