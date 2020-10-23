CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for sections of southern Alberta as upwards of 20 centimetres of snow may fall by Saturday afternoon.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, weather warnings were in place for Lethbridge and southwestern Alberta including Crowsnest Pass and Waterton Lakes National Park.

The following regions are under snowfall warnings:

According to Environment Canada, between 10 and 20 cm of snow is forecasted in these areas before the snow tapers off Saturday afternoon. The area along the Canada – U.S. border is expected to receive the largest snowfall amounts.

Motorists are encouraged to drive according to the conditions as visibility may be an issue on area highways.

For the latest weather forecast and up to date information, check the CTV Calgary weather page.

For updates on highway conditions, follow 511 Alberta on Twitter or visit AMA Roads Reports.