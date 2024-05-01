Snowfall warnings issued Wednesday with more heavy, wet snow expected

A low complex will continue to bring moisture into southern Alberta Wednesday.

The position of these lows, an ample source of moisture and the counter clockwise rotation will push snow into the south-central foothills resulting in another day of variable snowfall totals.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) expanded a snowfall warning for the region to include Calgary and many major commuter highways.

Calgary is likely to receive another five to 10 centimetres of snow with higher totals in some communities.

In its warning, ECCC explained the rate of snowfall will intensify throughout the day and similar to Tuesday, the type of snow will be heavy and wet.

“This long duration snowfall event could produce total snowfall amounts as high as 30 to 50 centimetres along the foothills,” the agency said.

As of 7:30 a.m.m, visibility was most limited along the QEII near Red Deer as snow was starting to track south from the Capital region.

511 Alberta cameras also reflected that – with most major highways still showing wet, and not icy roads.

The precipitation will taper off on Thursday in Calgary and more sunshine is in the forecast, however daytime highs are not expected to return to seasonal norms for at least a week.

Rain is likely late on Sunday and will continue into early next week with 15-25 milimetres of total accumulation possible by Tuesday.