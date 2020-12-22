CALGARY -- The Calgary Fire Department issued a reminder Tuesday about the dangers of carbon monoxide (CO) after responding to several calls which were the result of snow and ice blocking exhaust vents.

"Calgary fire crews tend to see an increase in weather related activations of CO alarms when there is a large snowfall in a short amount of time. Today was one of those days," said public information officer Carol Henke.

"Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of today’s CO emergencies,"

Carbon monoxide is a poisonous gas that has no colour, smell or taste.

Exposure to a small amount over a long period of time or a larger amount over a shorter period of time can cause adverse effects.

"If you are exposed to CO gas, you may get flu-like symptoms such as headaches, nausea and dizziness, as well as become confused, tired and lose consciousness," CFD said in a release.

If you or anyone in your house does experience symptoms of CO poisoning or your CO alarm goes off, you should first leave the building then call 911 and not return inside until fire crews determine it's safe.

CO alarms should be installed in all homes and tested monthly. Batteries should also be replaced annually. Some manufacturers make alarms that have a 10-year lithium battery and do not require replacement.

Tips from CFD on how to prevent CO buildup in your home include:

Make sure fuel-burning appliances, chimneys and vents are cleaned and inspected by professionals every year before you start to use them, usually when the weather gets cold;

Make sure your vents for the dryer, furnace, stove, fireplace and other fuel-burning appliances are always clear of snow and other debris;

Only use gas and charcoal barbecues outdoors, away from all doors, windows, vents and other building openings. Never use barbecues inside a garage, even if the garage door is open;

Only use portable fuel-burning generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas away from windows, doors, vents and other building openings. Follow manufacturers’ instructions;

Never use the stove or oven to heat your home;

Make sure to open the flue of your fireplace before you use it;

Never run a vehicle or other gas motor inside a garage, even if the garage door is open. Always drive your vehicle out of the garage right after starting it, and;

Install CO alarms according to the directions on and pay attention to the clearance requirements.

More safety information can be found online.