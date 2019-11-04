

Dave Dormer, CTVNewsCalgary.ca





CALGARY — Police closed down a section of 17th Avenue between Cortina Drive and 101st Street S.W. Monday morning as they investigated a two-vehicle collision.

That was one of more than a dozen crashes police were called to between midnight and 8 a.m. Monday

There were a total of 13 collisions, including 10 non-injury crashes, and two hit-and-runs.

Tsuut’ina Nation police also closed the hill on Big Knife Road due to icy conditions, which left several vehicles in the ditch.

Calgary received six millimetres of precipitation on Sunday, according to Environment Canada, and there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries later in the day Monday that could see another two centimetres of snow fall.

Temperatures are expected to fall to -7 C overnight and reach -10 C on Tuesday afternoon, with another two to four centimetres of snow expected.